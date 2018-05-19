Future ‘Black Panther’ Movies Could Pass The Mantle

Marvel’s Black Panther has an uncertain future after Avengers: Infinity War, meaning T’Challa’s mantle could be passed to other characters.

Spoilers for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Black Panther producer Nate Moore teased some of the studio’s future plans for the suddenly wildly popular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the February movie, T’Challa took the mantle of Wakandan king and their for became the Black Panther, which might be passed on to another character in the future.

“More than we anticipated, [Black Panther] really helps set the table for Infinity War,” Moore started. “And the truth is, Black Panther is a mantle almost as much as it’s a character, so there’s a lot of different ways we can take the storytelling going forward because the world of Wakanda is so vast and so interesting that we have some great ideas.”

Moore was discussing the fact that the Black Panther had been erased from existence in Avengers: Infinity War, a plot point which the team on Black Panther was very much aware of. “We knew pretty early on,” Moore said. “So I was fortunate enough to be in those early writers rooms with Chris [Markus] and Steve [McFeely] and Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] when they were breaking Infinity War and Avengers 4, so I knew what was coming and knew that they had a really good reason for choosing the characters they did. I think it was probably a bigger shock honestly for Ryan Coogler, but here’s the good news, I think we were able to deliver a film that stands on its own and that carves out a very special place in the Marvel universe.”

On the pages of Marvel Comics, several characters have taken on the mantle of the Black Panther. Fans are hoping to see Letitia Wright’s Shuri take on the mantle, at least in some form, as the character has been a fan-favorite Black Panther in a recent comics run.

ComicBook.com asked Wright if she would be up for such a task back when Black Panther was gearing up for release. “If that’s meant to happen then why not?” Wright said. “But my thing is: where we meet her now in the Marvel Universe, she’s young, she’s preparing, she’s just into technology, she’s creating, she’s just really fun and really focused on that. So, if that’s meant to happen, then cool, but at the moments, hey, man, Chadwick [Boseman] is killing as Black Panther! I’m happy to help out with the gadgets for now. If that’s meant to be, it’ll be, but he’s amazing as Black Panther.”

Black Panther is available now on blu-ray and DigitalHD.