Get Your Official ‘Black Panther’ Sneakers and Limited Edition Hat

Black Panther is only weeks away from crushing the competition at the box office, and we have to say that the merch behind this film has been outstanding. These officially licensed high-top sneakers keep the style rolling. You can order them here in sizes 8 to 13, which corresponds to 10 to 15 for women. They're a perfect match for this Black Panther hoodie. The full list of specs for the sneakers includes:

• Black Panther High Top Sneaker

• Officially-licensed Black Panther merchandise

• High top sneakers featuring the iconic Black Panther symbol on the side

• Grey and black with white laces

• White sole

• Available in U.S. men's whole sizes

• (Add 2 to get the corresponding US women's shoe size - a men's 8 will fit a women's size 10)

• Materials: Faux leather outer

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

If you check out out coverage of Black Panther merch wave 1 and wave 2 you'll see that some badass hat designs are part of the mix. This limited edition hat from New Era is one of the best that we've seen thus far. It features an "intricately embroidered" tribal pattern around the entire hat. You can grab it here while supplies last.

From the official description:

"…wrap yourself in the ancestral, tribal, and ornate aesthetics of fashion-forward Wakandans."

"Yes, this citizens adorn themselves in colorful, intricately patterned future-fabrics that pay homage to their formidable forbears -- a proud meshing of history and post-modernity exemplified by our Black Panther Movie Tribal Fall 9Twenty Adjustable Hat."

"Made from 100% polyester, this LIMITED Black Panther hat from New Era features a skillfully woven, intricately embroidered tribal pattern covering the entire hat. Seriously -- every single square inch."

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.