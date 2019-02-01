Marvel Introduces PantherPool

Two of Marvel’s most popular characters are currently crossing paths in the comics, and their latest altercation brought about something pretty unique.

Spoilers for this week’s Black Panther vs. Deadpool #4 below!

As the title of Daniel Kibblesmith and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz’s miniseries suggest, the story sees Wade Wilson and T’Challa crossing paths, after Wade learns that a small amount of Vibranium is necessary to Willy Lumpkin from dying. T’Challa and the other citizens of Wakanda don’t take too kindly to that idea, in part because of how Deadpool decides to ask for the rare metal.

The conflict takes a pretty dramatic turn when Jack O’Lantern shows up, and Deadpool and Black Panther have conflicting ideas for how to deal with him. Wade ultimately decides to kill Jack O’Lantern, which leads to T’Challa beheading Wade in a fit of rage.

At the start of issue #4, Wade’s body gets put back together, which brings their conflict back on in a pretty unique way. Wade uses a teleporter to leave the fight with T’Challa, only to get transported into the “Panther Cave”. Wade proceeds to try on one of the necklaces that house the Black Panther suits, which proceeds to mold with Wade’s suit.

That’s right, Pantherpool is officially Marvel Comics canon.

T’Challa finds Wade soon after, and the pair proceeds to have a different kind of match, now that they both have similar suits.

Wade then teleports out of the fight once again, leaving him — and a mountain of Vibranium — outside of New York City.

The reveal of “Pantherpool” is as over-the-top and delightful as you’d probably expect, and certainly makes readers see the Merc with a Mouth in a slightly new context. With only one issue left in the miniseries, it will be interesting to see exactly how the rivalry between T’Challa and Wade culminates.

Black Panther vs. Deadpool #4 is available in stores now. Issue #5 will be available on February 27th.

