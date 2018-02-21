‘Suicide Squad’s Will Smith Shares Praise for Cast and Crew of ‘Black Panther’

The record-breaking success of Black Panther has extended well beyond publishing allegiances, with Suicide Squad star Will Smith taking to Instagram to share his praise for the film, commending the cast and crew for their accomplishments.

After listing off the film’s stars and director Ryan Coogler, Smith went on to say, “What you have done is spectacular. I watched the film a couple of days ago and damn near got brought to tears. You guys have challenged and potentially even shattered a lot of long-time, long-held, false Hollywood beliefs and paradigms. I just wanna say congratulations to you. I’m proud, I’m excited, damn near gitty. Congrats, ya’ll.”

Smith then signed off by crossing both fists over his chest in honor of the gesture the characters in the film share.

While stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have enjoyed a playful rivalry over the years, Smith couldn’t help but honor Black Panther and its impressive opening weekend totals, putting it in the top five opening weekends of all time.

One of the most shocking accomplishments of Black Panther is that its four-day total has already passed Justice League‘s entire domestic total, despite Justice League bringing together Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman for their first major big screen adventure.

With Smith’s crowded schedule of Aladdin and Gemini, production on Suicide Squad 2 isn’t expected to begin until this fall. Despite Black Panther‘s success, a sequel has yet to be officially announced, while the follow-up feeling like a certainty.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

