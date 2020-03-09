Black Widow: Final Trailer is Coming Very Soon

Black Widow is primed for the final trailer to release sooner than one might have thought. In fact, the next (and final) look at the first entry into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be arriving as soon as Monday. Historically, Marvel Studios drops the final trailers for films which hit theaters over the first weekend in May between March 4 and March 16. It has been a trend for the last five movies released by Marvel Studios, prompting an expectation for the next look at Black Widow to arrive this week. The film is tracking for a massive opening weekend, so the hype train is already on its way out of the station.

Take a look at the dates for final trailers for the last five Marvel Studios films which released over the first week in May (or last weekend in April, having originally been slated to release over the first weekend in May):

Avengers: Age of Ultron final trailer released on March 4, 2015

Captain America: Civil War final trailer released on March 10, 2016

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer released on March 1, 2017

Avengers: Infinity War final trailer released on March 16, 2018

Avengers: Endgame final trailer released on March 14, 2019

While it is easy to get hopes high for a trailer to release on Monday morning (March 9), it is possible Marvel holds the trailer until later in the week. None of the previous five release dates fall on a Monday, as Wednesday and Thursday are the only weekdays to claim two trailers, with Friday being the only other day of the week to have a final trailer drop in that time.

Given Black Widow’s fate in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow could be the final appearance of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not a sequel to the film which could also be a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame could come along is unclear but Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson did not rule out the possibility while talking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July of 2019.

With April 24 recently vacated following No Time to Die moving its release date only for it to be taken by Trolls :World Tour, it’s possible Black Widow follows the lead of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and reveals an earlier release date.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1.

