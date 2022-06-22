Blade 4: Wesley Snipes Wrote Two Scripts for Potential Sequel

Over the span of six years, the Blade trilogy grossed New Line Cinema just over $400 million at the global box office. Considering the films were some of the first modern R-rated comic book adaptations in a time where superhero flicks were few and far between, that's quite a sizable haul. So much so, Blade star Wesley Snipes thought at the time there would be an opportunity to continue the franchise even outside the trilogy.

As the actor recalls, he and his team drafted not just one script for Blade 4, but two that have now been repurposed for other projects.

"We actually wrote two scripts," the actor tells us. "We have two versions of a story that would've fit well into the Blade world. But since we didn't go that route and we didn't have the knock on the door again, we tweaked them and now we use them for something else. So I got two Blade killers."

Snipes adds that he can't recall using any other Marvel characters given the film was something he and his team did on their own accord rather than something ordered or discussed with Marvel. For what it's worth, the actor says he's never approached Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios with the ideas.

After Snipes' trilogy, the character lived on in Blade: The Series, a short-lived series on Spike TV. Now, Marvel Studios is rebooting the property with Mahershala Ali at the helm.

"We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn't between us, I'm cool with that," Snipes previously shared with Yahoo!'s Kevin Polowy about Ali taking over the mantle. "I don't walk around as Blade, so I'm not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I'm happy that he's being recast and will more than likely do a great job."

We spoke to Snipes in support of The Exiled, an original graphic novel that is now funding on Kickstarter. The Blade trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max. The Marvel Studios Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.

