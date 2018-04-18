This Blade One:12 Collective Figure Isn’t Wesley Snipes, But That’s Okay

Mezco has unveiled their Blade One:12 Collective figure, and though it isn’t based on Wesley Snipes’ Blade, that’s totally fine because it is freakin’ badass. Actually, it seems like Mezco took inspiration from both the movies and the comic to develop one Blade figure to rule them all. Naturally, it comes loaded with features. The official description reads:

“The Blade One:12 Collective Action Figure features two intricately detailed head portraits: an unwelcoming scowl and a bloodcurdling roar. No details were overlooked when designing the infamous daywalker. His outfit boasts a leather-like black trench coat with an integrated wire for dynamic posing, as well as a tailored three-quarter sleeve t-shirt and motorcycle style pants. Blade comes well-equipped to hunt down creatures of the night with accessories including a customized submachine gun with removable magazines, a pump action shotgun, his signature sword with removable sheath, collapsible throwing blades, striking stakes, and of course, sunglasses.”

The full list of features includes:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 16 cm tall

• Eight (8) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of sword-holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) stake holding hand (L)

• One (1) gun holding hand (R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

• Tailored trench coat with integrated wire for dynamic posing (removable)

• Three-quarter sleeve t-shirt

• Motorcycle pants

• Belt (removable) with throwing blade sheath harness

• Thigh harness for stakes

• Work boots

Accessories:

• One (1) customized submachine gun with two (2) removable magazines

• One (1) customized shotgun with pump action movement

• One (1) sword with removable magnetic sheath

• Two (2) folding throwing blades

• Three (3) stakes

• Two (2) pairs of removable sunglasses

• One (1) blast gun effect

• One (1) firing gun effect

Mezco’s One:12 Collective figure line is absolutely fantastic, and this Blade figure is one of their best. You can secure one for yourself right here for $80 with free shipping slated for November. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some sellouts on this one, so jump on it while you can.

