Blade Reportedly Lands Black Panther's Oscar-Winning Costume Designer

Ruth E. Carter may have found her next Marvel gig. Tuesday afternoon, reports surfaced suggesting the Oscar-winning costume design has joined the crew of Blade, Marvel Studios' stab at the fan-favorite half-vampire. The report comes from Next Best Picture's Will Mavity, who tweeted the Malcolm X alumnus had joined the Mahershala Ali vehicle. Carter won her first Academy Award for her work on Marvel's Black Panther.

Before that superhero picture, she was nominated for an Oscar for both Malcolm X and Amistad.

Oscar winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther, Amistad, Malcolm X) has joined Marvel's upcoming "Blade" starring Mahershala Ali — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) August 9, 2022

Little has been revealed about the project other than the fact it'll star Mahershala Ali and be directed by indie filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Tariq also wrote the script for the feature alongside Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Kevin Feige, Eric Carroll, and Louis D'Esposito are listed as producers on the project.

When we spoke with John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski earlier this month, the director confirmed he also met with Marvel about the gig.

"Marvel was very influential in my career. I owe them a great deal. Kevin [Feige] is an awesome guy and I've worked for him many times on second unit," the director told us. "After John Wick 3, he was nice enough to carve out a big chunk of time and have nice talk. He's been a...in a way...a very strong mentor, even though it was a short period of time. I've only talked to him a few times, but he has been very influential in mindset and how to do it."

"And he actually asked me, 'What could we ever do?' I was like, 'Look, I'm not going to lie to you. I don't know if I fit that kind of studio mold, but Blade would be the one interesting thing I'd like to do,'" he added.

Blade is set for release on November 3, 2023.

