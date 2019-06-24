BoxLunch’s Funko Pop Buy Two, Get One Free Sale is On

Earlier this month, Hot Topic ran a giant sale on Funko Pop figures and now their sister site BoxLunch is following suit with a buy two, get one free sale that appears to include the majority of their Funko lineup.

You can browse their entire Funko Pop collection right here sorted by new arrivals, or right here sorted by bestsellers. You can also sort by BoxLunch exclusives – and there are some real gems in there. We highly suggest going after The Little Mermaid Ariel sail dress Pop, Rick and Morty Tiny Rick, Beetlejuice Lydia, Harry Potter Movie Moments Platform 9 3/4, Fantasia Movie Moments Sorcerer Mickey, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero in Doghouse figures right away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inside the standard collection of Funko Pop figures in the sale it’s a free-for-all. Look for new Stranger Things Pops, new Dragon Ball Z Pops, Pokemon Pops, Toy Story 4 Pops, Marvel, DC, SpongeBob, and much, much more. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

At this point, there’s no telling how long the BoxLunch Funko Pop sale will last, so take advantage of it while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.