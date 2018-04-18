Boyfriend’s Ground Rules To Girlfriend For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Viewing Goes Viral

Anticipation is high for Marvel’s latest movie, but one fan is even more amped for it, so much so that he created a list of rules for his girlfriend when going to see the movie with him.

The conversation played out over text between a person going by Superman and his girlfriend. He asked her if she wanted to go with him to see Avengers: Infinity War on April 27, and she responded “Yes Dear.” That prompted a full list of ground rules as he called them for their to be peace in the valley during the movie, and some of them are hilarious.

“Okay, here’s the ground rules. 1. I’ll buy you whatever you want before the movie. Candy, popcorn, drinks, even a hotdog. But you can’t ask for anything during the movie. 2. No talking during the movie, I can’t be distracted. You got questions? Write them down, I’ll answer when it’s over. 3. No hand holding, it’ll distract me and I’ll miss things I’ve waited 10 years to see. Save your cooties until post post credit scene(s). Kissing also applies.”

The best part of that was the “post post” credit scenes remark. Everyone knows these days there are at least 2 after credit scenes.

This dude set ground rules for his girl in terms of watching Infinity Wars and i’m blown away. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yfEB57hG5q — Stanley T (@TseStanley23) April 12, 2018

He wasn’t done yet though, and the next rule revolved around crying in the theater.

“4. If a main character dies, we cry together, if you ain’t crying you walking home. I need you invested in this. 5. If you cancel the movie date, I’ll need 24 hours notice so that I may replace you with a suitable viewer, most likely Jesse. If you cancel last minute and I have to watch alone, you’ll be hearing from my lawyer.”

So what does she get for all this? “Following all rules will warrant a trip to your favorite ice cream place after the movie. Any questions?”

Her response was perfect, with a raised eyebrow smiley face emoji, and odds are he’ll be going alone. Still, it was pretty entertaining, and you can see the whole conversation above.

