Deadpool Star Brianna Hildebrand Joins ‘Persephone’

Deadpool co-star Brianna Hildebrand has been cast to a lead role in Evolutionary Film’s Sci-Fi adventure, Persephone.

According to the release, Persephone is the story of three astronauts from Colony One – an enormous space vessel carrying over 20,000 colonists from a dying Earth to the nearest star system of Alpha Centauri in the late 22nd Century.

The trio is being dispatched to repair a system designed to shield their new world of Proxima b – also known as Persephone – from the constant and deadly solar flares emitted by the red dwarf star it orbits every eleven days. Persephone is an arid, lifeless world nearly twice the size of Earth with double the gravity. The planet also is tidally-locked – with one side forever facing its parent star while the other remains in unending darkness. Its environment can barely support human life. Yet, after a disastrous attempt to colonize Mars failed decades earlier, Colony One, and its trailing sister ships, are now the only option for the survival of the species.

Born during the 50-year journey to the nearest star, Darcy Webb — played by Hildebrand — has been trained to pilot shuttlecraft for the enormous mile-long spacecraft Colony One. While commanding a critical mission to the planet Proxima B, Darcy goes head-to-head with engineer Tanya Baxter (Mary-Louise Parker) regarding the right course of action when they discover they may not be alone on the seemingly-lifeless world. What follows is an epic journey of interpersonal conflict and scientific discovery.

The project is from writer director Jeffrey Morris, and Hildebrand will be joined by Mary-Louise Parker (Red), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Lance Reddick (Bosch) and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange).

Pixomondo Studios are co-producing with FutureDude and Evolutionary on this fantastic space adventure. The producers of the project are Anne Marie Gillen, John Adams and Diane Shorthouse.

Jeffrey Morris of FutureDude said, “We’re super excited to share a fantastic, character-driven space adventure based on plausible science set on a real planet recently discovered by astronomers. My goal is to create a memorable and captivating journey that will thrill a diverse audience of filmgoers that expands beyond typical sci-fi fans.”

Hildebrand made her film debut in 2015 as Julia in the movie, Prism. She began to gain more fame as Sasha in First Girl I Loved before becoming a household name as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool, a role which landed her a nomination for the Breakout Star from the Teen Choice Awards.