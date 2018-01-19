Brie Larson Visits Air Force Base For ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson visited Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada researching her role as United States Air Force member Carol Danvers.

Eric Zupanc and Don Wallace shared photos with the actress, whose visit included a tour around an F15 aircraft.

In the original Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers joined the Air Force at age 18, later earning the rank of Major. Danvers gained superhuman powers after being fused with genes from the blue-skinned alien race known as the Kree, going on to become a superhero known as Ms. Marvel.

The heroine donned the names “Binary” and “Warbird” before adopting her current title of Captain Marvel.

The Academy Award-winning Larson was announced as Danvers in July 2016, becoming the first woman to play the title character in a Marvel Studios production.

The 28-year-old actress was initially hesitant to accept the role, admitting it took her a “really long time” to board.

“Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up,” Larson said.

Larson is encouraged by the largely positive response to her casting, saying in September she understands the importance of tackling an iconic Marvel heroine.

“It requires so much physically, and it’s a lot longer shoot, and there’s also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot,” Larson explained. “So you just want to get it right. I feel really excited about how everything is shaping up.”

Captain Marvel most recently brought aboard She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise, who joins the cast alongside Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), and Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury.

Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider).

Larson makes her debut in Captain Marvel, out March 8, 2019, before reprising the role in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.