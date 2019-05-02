Cable Company Airs Avengers: Endgame Pirated Version, Gets Sued

Marvel Studios made an entire campaign out of telling fans not to spoil the Endgame, but it seems one cable company did not get the memo and went beyond just dishing out a few spoilers. Orient Cable and Telecommunications Inc. found themselves in some hot water with both fans and another company, and even in the midst of a lawsuit as a result. It all started the day after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame when Orient aired Endgame in its entirety (via PNA.Gov).

As you know, Endgame is still in theaters, so no version of the film is available to show, stream, or download outside of theaters. The company got around that by airing a pirated version of the movie, but that led to an authorized movie house called Teatro de Dapitan filing a complaint with the local police.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teatro de Dapitan sent their lawyers to the police about the pirated movie, which Orient Cable responded to by removing the movie, though they replaced it with another pirated film. While the film has been removed, a lawsuit is being filed. “We are filing a case against Orient Cable, definitely,” said lawyer Chembeelyn Alpeche-Balucan, who is part of the team that represents Teatro de Dapitan.

With airing a pirated version of the film Orient might have broken several laws, all noted by a student who commented on Orient’s Facebook page after they showed the movie. They noted that Orient violated the Republic Act 8293 (RA) or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, RA 10088 or the Anti-Camcording Act of 2010, and RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“Orient Cable, hunnie, you are part of the TV and Film industry. Clearly, you know how that business works. This stunt you’re pulling off supports piracy. Do you need an education about that? If you’re earning from your watch time, you’re stealing other people’s years of work and selling it for clout in such a bad light,” the student wrote.

Orient Cable has yet to comment on the matter, but we’ll keep you updated if they do.

You can find the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!