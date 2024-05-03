X-Men '97: Ross Marquand Says Avengers vs. X-Men Has "A Real Chance"

The first season of X-Men '97 is nearly in the books, and the Marvel Animation series has been telling a pretty surprising story. Amid all of the show's various twists and turns, including adaptations of multiple beloved comic arcs, there has been the question of what storylines it might still tell in the future. One prevailing theory has been that X-Men '97 might lead to an animated Avengers vs. X-Men adaptation — and it sounds like one of the series' stars is on board with the possibility. Speaking exclusively to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Professor X voice actor Ross Marquand argued that an Avengers vs. X-Men storyline isn't out of the question, especially after the events of this season.

"You saw what happened in the last episode [with] Rogue and Captain America," Marquand argued. "There's a real chance that that could happen. He can't fly. Captain can't fly. She threw that in the side of a snowy mountain. I'm sure it's lodged in there 50 feet deep. He ain't gonna find that shield. It's not like Mjolnir where you can just like pull it back, it's stuck in that thing. He, he's gonna be pissed at Rogue for a while."

"I say this to my manager all the time," Marquand said of the prospect of continuing to play Professor X. "If this is the last thing I do with my career, I'd die a happy man. I really would."

Is X-Men '97 Renewed for Season 2?

Work has already begun on a sophomore season of X-Men '97, which was already renewed by Marvel Animation prior to the show's premiere.

"We're working on season two. But we haven't started yet. I know a little bit of the storylines and characters," co-composer Taylor Newton Stewart explained in a recent interview. "It's always upping the ante. I mean, it's pretty intense what happens. Yeah, immediately when I was told, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening? This is incredible.' So, just as a fan alone, I am very excited."

What Is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

