Chris Evans Wishes Captain America a Happy Birthday

The Fourth of July is upon us, meaning it’s time for food, fireworks, and celebrating the birthday of a certain fictional favorite.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans recently took to Twitter, to both honor the holiday and wish his character of Steve Rogers/Captain America a happy birthday. You can check out his tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 4, 2018

While Captain America technically first debuted in March of 1941, the character’s onscreen birthday is July 4th, 1918, making him exactly 100 years old. As you would expect, the Internet has chosen to honor the star-spangled hero on the holiday, creating a fair share of memes and other tweets.

For some fans, Evans celebrating Cap’s MCU birthday is more than a little bittersweet, especially considering the fact that he plans to retire from the role following Avengers 4.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said back in March of this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

But even then, it sounds like Evans isn’t completely ruling out a return to the Captain America role, assuming its in the right context.

“It’s really not up to me.” Evans said in an interview last year. “My contract is up. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No more.’ I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It’s a character I love, and it’s a factory that really knows what they’re doing. The system is sound, over there. They make great movies. If they weren’t kicking out quality, I’d have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold.”

What do you think about Evans’ Fourth of July tweet? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.