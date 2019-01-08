‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Writes an Angry Letter to Technology

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, has to get caught up on modern technology pretty quickly when he is revived decades after World War 2. It’s a situation that one can easily imagine would leave the hero more than a little frustrated and it turns out that actor Chris Evans is right there with his character.

In a post Evans shared on Twitter Monday, the Avengers star had an “angry” letter for the “smart” technology that is in pretty much everything. Check it out below.

“Dear All Technology, Remember the 90’s when you just WORKED??? I don’t need a ‘smart’ feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You’re a major pain in all of our asses. You’re not worth it. Signed, Everyone.” Evans wrote.

It’s unclear what smart technology failed — if it was a failure at all — that led Evans to this all-too-relatable mini-rant, but it certainly delighted the actor’s fans with several commiserating by sharing their own less-than-positive experiences with smart tech. It even got the attention of Elon Musk who commented “great thread” complete with a laughing emoji.

Whatever prompted Evans’ letter to smart technology, here’s to hoping things begin working seamlessly soon. With Avengers: Endgame coming out this spring Evans is likely going to be pretty busy, especially if the eagerly-anticipated film is as special as he says. Shortly after the Endgame trailer was released, Evans shared it on twitter with a message for fans that “This one is special. You guys have no idea…” While what makes it so special is something that Evans hasn’t revealed — likely because it’s too spoilery — fans have long believed that the upcoming Avengers film will mark the end of his journey as Captain America and perhaps even the end of the road for the hero himself in terms of the MCU.

A recent Reddit fan theory suggests that Evans’ Captain America will ultimately sacrifice himself to save a pregnant Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow,) thus allowing Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin) and retire as the hero. Of course, that’s just one theory of many that has popped up trying to solve the puzzle of Endgame ahead of its release, though the idea that Evans may be exiting the role after the film isn’t new.

Evans previously told Good Morning America that “we’ll see” when it comes to his future as Captain America beyond Endgame, noting that the film does mark the fulfillment of his contract.

“Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up,” Evans said. “So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.