Captain America: Civil War Deleted Scene Shows How Zemo Got Winter Soldier’s Notebook

Captain America: Civil War almost introduced its villainous Baron Zemo character very differently. Daniel Bruhl’s character was originally going to be seen obtaining the famous red book with a black star on it which contained the words to Bucky Barnes’ favorite brainwashing song. The scene never made it into the movie but has made its way online, just as the character and actor are gearing up for another appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War, Bruhl’s Baron Zemo will continue to wreak havoc on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming The Falcon & The Winter Soldier series on Disney+.

In the scene, Zemo attends an auction where members of a mysterious group are bidding on certain items obtained by members of HYDRA who came before them. When he is noticed, he is not a part of the group and singled out quickly. He has, however, accounted for the moment where they recognize him and planted a gas in the room which kills all of the men in attendance. With a mask at the ready, Zemo makes his move to the red book which is simply placed on a cart, beneath a weapon and other items in the lot which were being bid on. “Weapons, artifacts, advanced equipement, all used by and designed for the fabled Winter Soldier, the items were described as.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, Bruhl’s introduction came in the form of a sequence in Cleveland where he captured a former HYDRA agent and obtained the book from his belongings. It looks like not all deleted scenes are canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Now, the character has been revealed in a new teaser for The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, a series coming to the Disney+ streaming service. Whether or not his villainy ends there is unknown. In fact, how the character managed to break free of captivity after Black Panther took him in at the end of Captain America: Civil War will be interesting. Perhaps, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are going to need his help in taking out remaining HYDRA cells? Maybe he escaped and is back to his villainous ways?

What do you think of Baron Zemo’s original introductory scene from Captain America: Civil War? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twtter!

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ in the fall of this year.