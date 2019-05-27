Worthy Captain America Marvel Legends Figure Prices are Already Skyrocketing Online

Earlier this week, news surfaced that Hasbro had secretly launched a new Captain America figure as a part of their wildly collectible Marvel Legends line. Not just any Captain America, mind you — this one was a Captain America figure with his full Avengers: Endgame uniform with Mjolnir in tow. The figure was stealth launched as an exclusive at Walmart and needless to say, it’s already selling for quite a bitter over the sticker price online.

Though it differs from market to market, typically Marvel Legends figures have an MSRP around $20.99 though store exclusives can fetch a few more dollars on the sticker prices. As of this writing, most of the Cap figures are selling on eBay for at least $46 with a few selling upwards of $67 or more. Earlier in the week, some of the first listings sold for over four times face value, going anywhere from $70 to $85.

It’s a peculiar situation, as the figure has started hitting shelves across the country, yet Walmart has already pulled the product from its website. It’s a bit of a bummer that the figure comes with his full shield, though tattered instead of the broken one he carries in the third act.

Certainly one of the biggest jaw-dropping moments in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously admitted that the character could have lifted Mjolnir in Avengers: Age of Ultron if he had wanted to. Endgame co-director Joe Russo echoed the sentiment.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 2nd.

