‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Asks Important Question About Iron Man’s Phone

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark has been known to keep secrets from the rest of his team, and there seems to be one such secret that has been hiding in plain site in Avengers: Infinity War.

Has Iron Man been ghosting Captain America since Civil War?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Think back to the end of Civil War, when Steve and Tony led the Avengers against one another, resulting in several members of the team on the run from the government. Just in case of emergencies, such as children of Thanos invading New York City, Steve sent Tony an old cell phone with one number in it.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony realizes that he might have to call on Captain America for help, and looks at the “Steve Rogers” contact in the phone as he mulls his decision over. While Tony never gets the chance to call (though Bruce ultimately does), one eagle-eyed fan has noticed something very peculiar on the phone.

The photo below was submitted to Reddit by a user named Beef_Cooked, who claims to use the exact same phone. At the top of the image, the user circled two small icons on the phone’s screen: an envelope and a pair of arrows.

According to the user, and the memories of anyone who had a flip-phone ever, that envelope means that Tony Stark has a text message in his inbox. Steve Rogers is the only person who is supposed to have that number, right? So either someone has stolen the secret number, or Steve has been trying to get in touch with Tony, but his messages haven’t yet been read.

The arrow icon also points out some interesting information. That small picture only appears when the phone is uploading or downloading a file.

So what’s going on with that phone? It seems as though the device has been pretty active in the time since Civil War, but Tony admits that he and Steve haven’t been speaking. Perhaps the we’ll find out the answer when Tony and Steve eventually reunite in Avengers 4 next summer.

What do you think of the icons on Tony’s phone? Has he been intentionally ignoring Steve’s messages? Put those tin foil hats on and let us know your best theories in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD, while Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.