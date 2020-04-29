Here's Why Captain America Is So Good At Speeches

✖

Captain America has developed a reputation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his particularly impressive skills when it comes to giving speeches. Steve Rogers, especially most recently in Avengers: Endgame, knows how to get his fellow Avengers fired up to save the world. He had them ready to sacrifice it all in Avengers: Age of Ultron before emphasizing that their battle against Thanos was "the fight of [their] lives." How did Steve Rogers get so good at giving these speeches? Maybe because he worked with Nick Fury, who is quite good at it as well. However, Steve knows a thing or two about performing -- as caught by Marvel fans on Reddit.

Steve Rogers as an actor when the military wouldn't have him on the front lines, which is probably where his public speaking skills got fired up. In Captain America: The First Avenger, the character wanted to do nothing more than serve his country. When serving his country at a time of war meant bringing people together through a stage show, well, he could do that all day. Eventually, he found himself on the battlefield, risking it all for his people but he often times is found giving speeches which leave even the most chatty characters of them all, speechless. "He's pretty good at that," Rocket Raccoon once said, giving essentially a five star review to a Steve Rogers speech.

Reddit user epicman657 posed the question about Steve's speech skills on Reddit, prompting quite a few positive responses. The post and image which came with it can be seen below!

Of course, Steve Rogers got more than just his name from his stage days. Steve Rogers' acting career got him his Captain America super hero name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well. He was quite a popular figure, a beloved one by Howard Stark, as well.

Another reason Captain America might be so good at speeches is his constant honesty. The character does not lie to those around him, so his actions always come from a place of honest conviction.

For example, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed during their Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame revealed that Steve never lies. This means that when he said he trusted Tony Stark before they traveled back to 1970, he was being completely honest. Moreover, it means when he was giving the Avengers their pep talk before they all time traveled out of Avengers HQ, he was being honest there, as well.

Steve always tells the truth. Unless he omits something. (Like, you know, someone killing a friend's parents.) #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/MC8bJKQbSr — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

Sadly, the days of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seem to have truly come to an end. During the Quarantine Watch Party, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared a video of Chris Evans wrapping his time as the character on the massive film's set. The caption, however, claims this is the last time Evans would play Captain America, "Ever."

Check out Russo's tweet below.

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Are you going to miss Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.