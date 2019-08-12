This Steve Rogers Tribute Video Has Every Captain America Fan In Tears

Every Marvel fan has their go-to hero, and Captain Americatops that list for millions. Ever since his MCU debut, Steve Rogers has made plenty of friends along with some enemies, and his story arc came to a climax with Avengers: Endgame. Now, one fan is honoring the First Avenger with a DIY tribute, and the touching video has made thousands of fans teary to date.

As you can see above, the tribute in question was done by SecretlyToDream on Youtube. The clip comes in at under four minutes, and its tens of thousands of views each represent a Captain America fan. And if you check out the comments, you will see plenty of those fans shed tears over the clip.

The video begins with Steve Rogers a la The Avengers, and the hero is seen boxing before he learned of Loki and his dire threats. As it continues, the rolling reel weaves back and forth from past to present. The story is a fluid one which sees Steve recounting his entire journey through the MCU, and the editing needed to pull off such a video is top notch to say the least.

Titled “Start Over”, the reel will tug at the heartstrings of any Captain America fan. Bucky Barnes will no doubt make an emotional fan weep, and the addition of Peggy Carter will come as a one-two combo. And if there are any Iron Man stans in the crowd, then this video will make you rethink how deep Tony’s relationship with Steve really went.

Of course, fans have been hoping Steve might make a comeback to the MCU after his succinct write-off in Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans seems to be moving on from the role, and the head of Marvel Studios agrees Captain America can live on without Steve behind the shield.

“If we look back at the comic books as our inspiration and as the well from which this all springs, then the answer is “no,”” Kevin Feige told Collider when asked if Captain America needs Steve to survive at Marvel Studios. For now, it seems the hero’s story has come to an end, and it is time for Sam Wilson to start over Captain America’s legacy for a new generation.

