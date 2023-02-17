The Boys Star Becomes Blue Marvel in Dope Captain Marvel 2 Fan Art

✖

Laz Alonso has become a favorite in superhero circles for his role in Prime Video's The Boys, and most are hoping he joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe before too long. If you're a superfan like the incomparable BossLogic, you might even go the length to paint the actor into the Marvel role you think serves him best. In BossLogic's case, that means Alonso's potential appearance as Blue Marvel in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel.

Saturday, the artist revealed an epic piece of fan art picturing Alonso as Adam Brashear — the cosmic hero known as the Blue Marvel — and it's just about as dynamite as you'd think. Check it out for yourself below.

Little is known about the sequel other than the fact Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel, and she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta.

"I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it, " Larson recently told Uproxx of the Marvel Studios sequel. "I can say that I can't say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she's the future."

"I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn't believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers," added Larson. "And it's the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they're not afraid to go there."

The Marvels is currently set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

