‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Thanks Military Families and STEM Students

Fans are buzzing in response to the new trailer for Captain Marvel, and star Brie Larson is reacting in kind to the immense support.

Now Marvel Studios‘ newest hero is paying tribute to those who attended the trailer debut at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, thankful their support in a post on social media.

The trailer debuted online and on television earlier this week, giving fans their first look at the Skrulls, the Kree Starforce, and the younger versions of Nick Fury and Phil Coulson. It was action packed and loaded with some cool character moments, though Marvel Studios is still keeping the plot to the film under wraps.

We do know that the film will be set in the ’90s, and that Carol Danvers will return to Earth after spending some time serving in the Kree’s military. This will likely bring her into conflict with the Skrulls, siding with the younger Fury and aiding the SHIELD agents to defend themselves against more powerful alien threats.

Fury will not be the battle-hardened, one-eyed director we know him as in the other films, and his experience in Captain Marvel will shape him into the version we’ve seen in the present day.

“This is a mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know,” Jackson told EW. “He [now] understands that there are these other things out there. He understands that they’re not all enemies, and we do need to find allies who have specific kinds of skills that humans don’t have. And trying to convince people above him is a difficult task because they haven’t seen it or experienced it.”

Captain Marvel will set the stage for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the heroes gear up for battle with Thanos in Avengers 4. The character will play a major role in the MCU moving forward, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that she’ll change the landscape forever.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said to EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.