‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Reacts To First Action Figure

It’s a pretty surreal thing to have yourself transformed into an action figure, and Brie Larson is quite happy with her first Captain Marvel figure, though she does have one important question.

Alongside the first official Captain Marvel trailer fans also got a look at the first Captain Marvel action figure, which features Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in her full movie suit. The figure is in the Marvel Legends style and will come with an additional head as well as two additional hands, and Larson has just one question about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s the additional head? @MarvelStudios”

In all likelihood, it will be her helmeted look, which fans got a look at in the first trailer. If that’s the case they’ll be quite happy, though we actually haven’t seen the helmet in the red and blue color scheme yet, as the trailer featured the helmet being worn along with her Kree-colored armor, the green and silver.

Hopefully, we’ll get a look at it soon enough, but in the meantime, you can check out the new figure above.

The best part about this post though is the comment,s which had a bevy of reactions to her question. It didn’t take long before images of the helmet from the trailer started making it in there, but also it wouldn’t be a Marvel post without Captain America’s now famous line “I understood that reference” also appearing.

@SarahO_Connell said the extra head is “one of your enemies. You carry it around as a warning to others”, adding “the additional hands are Bucky and Groot’s”. The second option is a bit terrifying actually, so let’s hope that isn’t the case, but we’re game for the first one.

@Helloisa_7 posted a GIF of Larson from an interview about The Glass Castle, where she was quite excited at the prospect of having her own figure. “Will I have an action figure? Do you think I will?” When her interviewer says “I think you will” Larson replies “No, don’t you say that, you’re gonna make me cry!”

@TheFknLizrdKing thinks it will be one particular enemy, saying “Probably going to be the head of Thanos.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.