Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Had No Idea About the Toxic Backlash Against the Movie

Ahead of its release, certain fans had targeted Captain Marvel with tremendous amounts of sexist vitriol merely for existing, but star Brie Larson claims she was oblivious to that response from certain “fans.” For some comic book enthusiasts, social media dominates their interactions with other fans, making it seem as though the most prominent opinions are the ones most widely held, making most Captain Marvel fans quite aware of the toxicity being directed at it. With Larson’s social media presence and real-life experiences being drastically different from those of your average fan, it’s easy to see how she could be oblivious to that reaction entirely.

“They did? Oh. I didn’t even know,” Larson responded to Variety when discussing fans who slammed the film with sexist criticisms before its release. “I don’t have time for it, you know? The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”

The actress went on to note how little the internet impacts not only her daily life, but also how she views herself and her worth.

“More recently, I guess maybe it’s because of Captain Marvel, I’ve had a lot of journalists be, like, ‘How often do Google yourself?’ I’m, like, ‘I’ve never Googled myself,’” Larson confessed. “I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am. I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life! There is really nothing more pleasurable to me than observing my mind. And interrogating myself. It is a thing I’ve done since I was a child. And I will do for as long as I can. And I’ve also been super committed to having people in my life that I believe if I start veering too far in a direction, and I need to change something or work on something, that they’ll take me to dinner and be, like, ‘Hey! I’m noticing this, I feel like you should look at that.’ So I trust that, and I trust my experience.”

Given the financial and critical success of Captain Marvel and Larson’s performance of the hero in Avengers: Endgame earning the character enough excitement to warrant an upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, we’ve likely not heard the end of toxic fans lashing out against the actress, despite those comments clearly having no impact on her sense of self-worth.

