Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Wants Marvel To “Move Faster” On LGBTQ Representation

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson has been a big supporter of widening the scope of representation and diversity in Hollywood and coverage of Hollywood, and the success of her solo film is just the latest reminder of why that's so important. While Marvel is making some strides in those areas, Larson can't help but want the studio to pick up the pace a bit, as the more it happens the quicker we get to a place and time where having everyone represented onscreen is just the norm and not the exception, especially for the LGBTQ community.

In a new interview, Larson said that having little girls come up to her and say "thank you" has made her "surprisingly emotional", but it's also made her aware of how important it is to see yourself represented in media. She told Variety's Marc Malkin "I don't think we think about that all the time as kids. I think we accept what we have, but to see this new generation of boys and girls, or kids who don't identify as either, being able to see this on screen and to not know anything different is really exciting."

"I'm happy to be on the forefront of the normalization of this type of content and to prove once again that representation matters. Diverse storytelling matters, the female experience matters, and these are markers," Larson said. "So it's something I've always known and I think a lot of people always knew, but this is just normalizing."

During their conversation Malkin told Larson he never thought he'd see an LGBTQ superhero, especially growing up. "That breaks my heart to hear that, because there's no reason," Larson said. "I don't understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn't allowed to be a superhero. So to me it's like, we gotta move faster. But I'm always wanting to move faster with this stuff."

It's Larson's goal to do whatever she can to make scenario's like that a thing of the past. "It wasn't enough for me to just look strong on a poster; it needed to extend further than that," Larson said. "I feel like I can't at the end of the day go to sleep at night if I didn't do everything that I possibly could."

There are several characters that could definitely make the jump to the big screen and bring the first LGTBQ superhero to the MCU, and we would definitely love to see it, especially if their name starts with America and ends with Chavez. I can't be the only one who thinks that would be amazing.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

