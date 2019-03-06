‘Captain Marvel’ Directors Collaborated With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors

Marvel is getting her solo debut this weekend, but she’ll also soon be joining the remaining Avengers in Endgame, and the directors had a chance to work together behind the scenes.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck spoke about collaborating with Joe and Anthony Russo in regards to Captain Marvel and her implementation in the upcoming and anticipated Infinity War followup.

“A little bit,” Fleck said. “They invited us to the Infinity War set and obviously Captain Marvel’s not in that one but we talked to them about some of our plans for the movie and they didn’t tell us much about plans for theirs but it was fun. It was great because they’ve done a number of these movies and were able to sort of teach us the ropes a little bit and we were able to describe the character that we wanted Carol Danvers to be and they were psyched about it.”

Carol’s going to play a big part in the Avengers attempt at restoring the universe after Thanos’ finger snap, but she’ll also be bringing her lovable sense of humor to the group, something that Boden particularly loves about the character.

“Her humor,” Boden said. “Her grit. But also just her humanity and her relationships with other women that she wrote so well. There are moments in those comics that aren’t about action at all and are just about feeling the emotion and of the death of a friend, and those are the moments that stick out with me as much as that action-oriented kick-ass moments.”

Soon we’ll see Captain Marvel fighting alongside Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America, and we cannot wait to see what that looks like.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

