‘Captain Marvel’ Figure Confirms Supreme Intelligence

The Captain Marvel Marvel Legends figures have been a goldmine for new details about the upcoming movie, and now that the line is hitting stores one figure in particular just confirmed that the Supreme Intelligence does exist in the movie universe.

Fans got an up-close look at the new Captain Marvel figures thanks to Twitter user @VersionAnaloga, and that also included the back of the box descriptions. The Yon-Rogg box, which is believed to be the character Jude Law is playing in the film, features a small description on the back that confirms the Supreme Intelligence exists in the MCU.

The description reads “Leader of the Starforce team, Yon-Rogg is a hero among the Kree and a key asset to the Supreme Intelligence in the war against the Skrulls.”

That just cements what we believed already, as in a previous interview Jude Law mentioned that his mystery character is “driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people”, and combined with this that looks to be the Supreme Intelligence.

In the comics, the Supreme Intelligence started out as an object that housed all of the minds of passed great Kree thinkers and generals. After other regarded Kree figures would die they would add their brains to the Supreme Intelligence, continuing the cycle for years. Thing is eventually it developed its own mind and personality, and while it never achieved its original purpose (the Kree wanted a Cosmic Cube of their own), the Supreme Intelligence would go on to a have a profound effect on Kree culture, and eventually ended up ruling the Kree Empire as the Kree worshiped it as an all-knowing being.

Here’s the other important note…the design looks a bit over the top. I mean, it’s like a giant green head in a tube. Because of that, it would make sense then that Marvel would do something more akin to what they did with Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, turning Ego into a person rather than a giant planet with a face. That still made it into the movie, but most of the work was done by that point as far as grounding and the like.

Annette Bening’s mystery character seems perfect for this role, especially since we see her in what appears to be the Kree headquarters. This is just a theory at this point, but to be honest it’s a pretty sound one if we say so ourselves.

