Kevin Feige Teases Where Captain Marvel Has Been in the MCU

Captain Marvel will be welcomed into the MCU in just a couple of years, but fans have one pressing question about the heroine. After it was announced the character’s solo film will take place in the 1990s, fans began asking Marvel Studios where Carol Danvers has been all these years. And, now, the studio’s head is hinting at the superhero’s location.

Spoiler: Look up.

During a recent interview with io9, Kevin Feige wasn’t able to say anything too specific, but he did drop a major teaser for fans.

The site noted it might be a bit confusing to introduce such a powerful character out of nowhere, but Feige interrupted the thought. “The key is…’out there,’” the producer said before putting his arms in the air.

Feige is no stranger to using misdirection, but the implication behind the producer’s words are hard to ignore. If Captain Marvel has been “out there,” so to speak, then fans are willing to bet the heroine has been chilling out among the stars.

According to io9, Feige could not give any answers to when fans will find out the exact location of Captain Marvel; however, fans can connect the dots leading to the reveal. Avengers: Infinity War is just months away from its premiere, and the blockbuster will unite the MCU’s roster when Thanos unveils his plans to conquer the universe with the Infinity Stones. If the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy cannot beat the Mad Titan alone, they could find a special ally in Captain Marvel if the heroine just happens to fly by the war’s front lines.

For now, fans will have to wait and see just how Captain Marvel makes her entrance into the MCU. The heroine is scheduled to get her own standalone movie in March 2019 ahead of the fourth Avengers movie. However, if moviegoers are real lucky, then they may get to meet the iconic hero when Infinity War drops next May.

