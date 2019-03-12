How ‘Captain Marvel’ Sets Up MCU Secret Invasion

Captain Marvel is now in theaters, and the film arguably leaves us with more questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe than it does provide answers. In the midst of all that mystery and revelation, however, there is also a bit of stage-setting done for the future of the MCU.

Marvel fans have long been speculating that the MCU Phase 4 saga was headed for a particularly big and beloved crossover event from Marvel Comics: “Secret Invasion”. And after Captain Marvel, we have a much clearer road map for how the MCU will introduce that arc.

“Secret Invasion” brings the revelation that a faction of the Skrull Empire has been infiltrating Earth for years, imitating and replacing key public figures, as well as key heroes and/or villains. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Skrulls have discovered a method of combining various Earth hero powers into a new breed of Super Skrull soldiers. The Marvel heroes uncover the plot far too late, and when the full invasion launches, they quickly find their ranks compromised by Skrull agents, who disrupt the bonds of trust within and between various teams. The ultimate plan is led by the fanatical Princess Veranke, who tries to invade Wakanda to control its Vibranium for the benefit of the Skrulls.

So, how does Captain Marvel set up the MCU version of Secret Invasion? Here’s the answer (WARNING: Major SPOILERS Follow!):

Alien Caravan

There are several big twists in Captain Marvel, bu the biggest one is arguably the reveal that the Skrulls in the film aren’t actually villains at all. As it turns out, the Skrulls are a hollow shell of what their empire used to be, as their people are now all scattered throughout the universe, desperately trying to run and/or hide from the Kree, who are systematically hunting down and eliminating Skrull encampments wherever they find them. Skrull commander Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) actually kidnaps Carol Danvers to acces to her memory of the light speed warp drive she unknowingly developed alongside Kree defector Mar-Vell back on Earth, in order to give the Skrulls means of finally escaping the Kree extermination squads.

Eventually, Carol regains memories of her past and breaks the Kree’s brainwashing hold over her. At the end of the film, she pledges to accompany Talos and his surviving Skrull family and friends out into the universe, using the light speed engine to discover a new homeworld for the disenfranchised race of shape-shifters. This MCU version of the Skrulls were a much different spin than the duplicitous schemers that Marvel Comics fans are used to; the twist is making certain traditionalist fans angry (shocker…), but the heated emotions may be premature.

Invasion Begins

Captain Marvel may not deliver the vision of the Skrulls that we know from Marvel Comics – but then again, it doesn’t need to, as he film’s position as a prequel to the events of the modern MCU gives it a ton of leeway. When Carol first regains her memories and identity,the Skrulls are a broken, scattered, and disenfranchised group of beings; however, by the time Avengers: Endgame is done, The Skrulls will have had decades to find a new homeworld in the far reaches of the galaxy, gather the lost tribes and factions together on that new world, and rebuild the glory of their fallen empire.

Meeting Carol Danvers has already shown The Skrulls the power potential of Earthlings, and by the time of Iron Man and The Avengers’ rise, it would be clear to anyone looking at Earth that the human race is capable of great evolutionary leaps. Copying those powers would be one incentive for a Skrull Invasion of Earth; Wakanda opening its borders (and the secret of Vibranium) to the world would also provide another weapon-based incentive for the invasion.

The key mystery factors in all this are:

What transpired later in the Kree/Skull war? How does Avengers: Endgame leave the MCU status quo?

The last question is the biggest one, in some ways; depending on the status quo after Endgame, Earth could have a big target on its back, while its greatest heroes may no longer be operating (the original Avengers). If ever there was a time of confusion and vulnerability for the Skrulls to exploit, Infinity War‘s Decimation and the assumed restoration that takes place in Endgame would be it.

In fact, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is already teasing “Secret Invasion” coming to the MCU after Endgame, telling Comicbook.com:

“Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them. When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it’s fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes… But those intervening years between [Carol] soaring off with Talos and answering Fury’s call, we think is ripe with potential for storytelling.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

