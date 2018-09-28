Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel Team Up in Awesome Fan Art

Audiences will get to see quite a lot of female-led superhero movies in the next year, and a new fan-art imagines what it would be like if two of them teamed up.

Instagram user datrinti recently shared a new post, which imagines Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) crossing paths. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fanart has gained quite a lot of attention, with fans quite liking the idea of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman joining forces. While Captain Marvel will be Marvel Studios’ first female-led solo movie, the film won’t be trying to occupy the same space that Wonder Woman did when it debuted last year.

“Certainly we were writing after Wonder Woman had come out. We already saw one example of what a superheroine looked like on screen,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a previous interview. “So we wanted to carve our own path and make sure we weren’t retreading the same territory, and showing all facets of what women are capable of.”

“I’m hoping that sassy, funny superhero [in the film] is something people haven’t seen before, and that they’re going to be excited to see in Carol Danvers,” Robertson-Dworet added. “A lot of the great Captain Marvel comic books really broke ground with Carol Danvers’ voice, and that’s something we want to continue with the movie.”

And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Wonder Woman arriving in theaters before Captain Marvel proved to be a bit of a blessing.

“What it does do is go, ‘Oh, thank God.’” Feige explained. “Because what the question would have been on this junket before that is, ‘Do you think people want to see a female superhero movie? Do you think audiences are ready to go see a big … Are you nervous about Captain Marvel being a big, the first female hero?’”

“And I would always say no because there hasn’t been a good one in a long time,” Feige continued. “There were, you know, 15 years ago, a bunch of bad ones. Did they fail because they were female lead movies? No. They failed because they were not good movies. I don’t have to say that anymore. Thanks to Wonder Woman. Because it just blows that fallacy out of the water.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 9, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on November 1, 2019.