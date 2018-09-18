Samuel L. Jackson Reveals How Meeting Captain Marvel Changes NIck Fury

While Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury may have started the Avengers Initiative back in 2008, in the Iron Man post-credits scene, but his mindset for saving the world came along a couple of decades earlier. In next year’s Captain Marvel, we’re finally going to see what made Nick Fury the leader he is in the MCU today.

Thanks to some revolutionary de-aging technology, Jackson will portray a younger version of Fury in Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s. Along with unveiling the remarkable first photo of the de-aged character, EW shared the first details of Fury’s role in the film.

Having not risen through the ranks of SHIELD yet, Fury is nothing more than a paper-pushing desk agent. However, as soon as the half-human, half-Kree Carol Danvers enters his life, Nick Fury changes the way he sees the world around him.

“This is a mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know,” Jackson told EW. “He [now] understands that there are these other things out there. He understands that they’re not all enemies, and we do need to find allies who have specific kinds of skills that humans don’t have. And trying to convince people above him is a difficult task because they haven’t seen it or experienced it.”

By the way it sounds, Fury hasn’t seen very much when he meets Carol Danvers, but she alters the course of his future for the better. When you think about it, his experience in Captain Marvel is likely what led to the forming of the Avengers Initiative. Fury wanted to use the powerful forces of the universe to protect people, and the Avengers provided him the opportunity to do just that. Had he not crossed paths with Captain Marvel, that probably wouldn’t have happened.

Captain Marvel is set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.