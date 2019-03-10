‘Captain Marvel’ Now Projected For Up To $160 Million Opening Weekend Box Office

As we inch deeper into Friday night, it’s apparent Captain Marvel is going to have a rather steady opening weekend at the box office. Deadline reports the movie is likely to earn between $156 and $160 million during its initial weekend outing, though the trade publication reports it could make more.

The Brie Larson-led movie ended up making over $20 million during its preview night on Thursday and is on track to earn around $63.5 million tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it stands now, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Best currently holds the best-ever March opening weekend as it brought in around $174 million in 2017. If Captain Marvel tops out at $160 million this weekend, it’d also trail Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166m) in March openings.

A haul of $160m would make Captain Marvel the seventh-highest earning opening weekend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind all three Avengers films, Black Panther ($202m), Captain America: Civil War ($179m), and Iron Man 3 ($174m).

Behind Black Panther’s highest solo film record, Captain Marvel would be the second-highest earning solo debut film of the MCU. $160m would also be good enough to nearly triple the current largest opening weekend this year (How to Train Your Dragon 3, $55m).

All in all, the film is reportedly being shown on at least 4,310 screens. At its widest release, Avengers: Infinity War appeared on 4,474 screens and ended up running 20 weeks.

In addition to its domestic haul, the film’s also opened to a strong international opening, tallying at least $44 million in box office receipts during its preview night, a total not included in the $160 million total previously mentioned.

While it’s still far away to say for certain, most signs would point towards Marvel Studios green lighting a sequel after a matter of time. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously addressed as much in an interview with ScreenRant.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” the film exec said. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How much do you think Captain Marvel will end up making in its opening weekend? Do you think it can cross $160m? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!