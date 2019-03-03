‘Captain Marvel’ Being Promoted Through Blockbuster Parody Stores

By now, promotion for Captain Marvel is in full swing and one piece of viral marketing has now popped up that pays homage to the video stores of the 1990s. Marvel Studios has been in the process of setting up pop-up “video stores” name Stanley’s Video in an effort to promote the movie.

First posted to r/MarvelStudios by u/joshuarlee1, the pop-ups don’t appear to be actually functioning video stores. Rather, it’s an elaborate Captain Marvel-themed scavenger hunt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The marketing surrounding the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed movie has been a blast from the past as the film is set in the mid-1990s. According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, the crew behind the film decided to make the flick a prequel set in the 90s since it’s an era they have yet to tap into.

“The answer is, you’ll see in the storytelling of the movie.” Feige explained. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What do you think of the idea of setting Captain Marvel in the 1990s? Are there any big 90s Easter eggs you hope to see in the flick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!