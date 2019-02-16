‘Captain Marvel’: Marvel Studios Reveals Exclusive Posters

Captain Marvel’s coming in fast, and Marvel Studios is celebrating the occasion with 10 exclusive new posters for the film.

Marvel Studios revealed the first of 10 new exclusive Captain Marvel posters today, where were created by Needle Design. The poster features a portrait of Captain Marvel in dark blue as the sky shines around her and two jets soar farther into the sky. The top half of the Hala star is at the bottom with Captain Marvel’s full silhouette standing against it.

Marvel says this is the first of 10, but we aren’t quite sure where to buy them from just yet, but you can check out more of Needle Designs stuff right here.

Check out the first in a series of 10 exclusive posters inspired by Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. Art by @needledesign. Comment 💫 if you’re excited for March 8! pic.twitter.com/Bx3j99MJd5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 15, 2019

Captain Marvel is set to shake up the power rankings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she finally debuts according to Marvel Studios Cheif Kevin Feige.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

