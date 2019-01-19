‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Marvelous New Promo Poster

Captain Marvel fans have received a bounty of new posters lately for the anticipated film, and the newest poster is no exception.

The new piece of promotional art surfaced earlier today, featuring a portrait of Captain Marvel from the side as she looks onward towards the sky. The image features Carol (played by Brie Larson) in her full red, blue, and gold costume, complete with that trademark helmet and accompanying mohawk.

As you can see in the image below, the image has a scratched and worn texture to it, with the Hala star shape outlined int eh background. We expect this to start popping up on notebooks, backpacks, and maybe even full posters at some point in stores, and you can check it out in the post below.

“New BADASS promotional #CaptainMarvel image”

Recently Larson brought attention to the #CaptainMarvelChallenge, which like the #BlackPantherChallenge seeks to try and raise money to get kids into the theater and see the movie. “She’s coming! If you have the means, please donate to the GoFundMe in my bio to help girls from various backgrounds in the Los Angeles area see the film,” Larson wrote on Instagram. “I’m working on getting something together for the other parts of the US and rest of the world, stay tuned💪”.

The Challenge was created by Frederick Joseph, and funds will help give young women from Girls Inc. LA a chance to see Captain Marvel in theaters.

“Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios‘ first female led film, and an important moment for representation,’ Joseph said. The lead character, Carol Danvers, is not only a superhero, she’s also an athlete and fighter pilot,” said Joseph. “She is a prime example of the fact that women can do anything, and there isn’t a better person to be playing her than Brie Larson, who has been one of the faces of numerous feminist movements such as TIME’S UP. I am inspired by Brie and women around the globe and look forward to sending as many girls as possible to see this film.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.