Brie Larson on Her Favorite Part of ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson‘s favorite part of her first Marvel Studios movie is the sense of self-ownership brought on by her Carol Danvers — and the subsequent empowerment that came with it.

“She was an Air Force pilot and was breaking crazy records, and then this insane thing happens to her which gives her powers,” Larson said of her Marvel hero Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And this film is about her learning about her past, figuring out who she is and owning herself, which is my favorite part.”

Larson detailed a video shared in December that showed her push a Jeep up a hill, a feat she achieved under the tutelage of lauded celebrity trainer Jason Walsh.

“This is like, a new thing. I was a, ‘Can you open this water for me?’ person,” Larson said on Ellen. “And then a year ago I just got really beefy. I trained for 9 months and then was able to do crazy things. I could deadlift 225 pounds by the end of it.”

“The ongoing joke with [Josh], because Captain Marvel can move planets, so I was like, ‘I just want to be able to push your car,’” she added. “‘If I could push your jeep, then I’ll feel like I was ready.’ So it happened. There was a day where I did it.”

The Academy Award-winning actress underwent an intense nine-month training regimen she recently described to the Los Angeles Times, which saw the 29-year-old star take on 90-minute workouts for six months and another three months of two-hour workouts twice daily.

“There were moments where I cried, there were moments where I thought it was too hard, where I got pushed beyond my comfort zone, but those were ultimately my favorite moments,” Larson said. “At the time you’re like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ And then afterwards you feel so proud of yourself.”

While Larson admitted she didn’t want her body to become “a part of the conversation,” her hard work and resulting transformation became a point of pride.

“I just wanted to disappear. And so I never paid attention to it or put thought towards it because I didn’t want anybody else to think about it,” she said. “So getting to take my body back and own it and make it a weapon and a tool was really powerful.”

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Annette Bening and Jude Law, Captain Marvel opens March 8.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!