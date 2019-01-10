‘Captain Marvel’ Actress Teases Goose Isn’t Fully A Cat

Lots of questions surround Captain Marvel‘s adorable feline sidekick Goose, and Lashana Lynch playfully teased the cat might be more than what she seems.

In the comics, the cat is named Chewie and is not actually a cat but a Flerken. Action figures have hinted that some of the storylines from the comics will be interpreted in the movie, but so far we haven’t actually seen Goose go full Flerken in the trailers or images. On the set of Captain Marvel, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Lashana Lynch, who plays Maria Rambeau in the film, and she broke down the Goose mystery using Dr. Seuss.

When asked if she worked with the cat Lynch said: “Do I get a hat?” She then was asked if she got to work with the cat, to which she responded “Do I get to work with the cat? You know there’s a cat. Sure. The cat.” When asked if she can talk about the cat she said: “Fully about the cat?”

She was then asked “Not fully. You can say that it is not fully a cat.” That’s when she went into full rhyme mode.

“It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat. In a hat, because you mentioned the hat, but you didn’t actually say ‘hat.’ The cat does things that we didn’t expect for it to do, and it’s very surprising, and it could happen at random times,” Lynch said. “So do I interact with the cat in the hat? That is something you touched on. [laughter] I haven’t gotten one more. I should have been more. Yet. I do, although I don’t hold the cat, but I’m around it a lot. I’m gonna have a hat in my back pocket.”

This was delightfully tongue in cheek, though that first part of “it’s not fully a cat” does make one wonder. Coupled with the action figure showing a muzzle and shackles on Goose, it’s hard to believe this is just an ordinary cat. Maybe there’s some Flerken in there after all.

