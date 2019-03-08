‘Captain Marvel’ Reveals SHIELD’s Plans For SPOILER

The latest adventure from Marvel Studios filled in a lot of blanks for fans, as Captain Marvel‘s 90’s-set events explain some major events in the MCU.

One major storyline reveals some key new details about one of the Infinity Stones, harkening back to storylines that fans might have forgotten about over the years.

Warning: Major spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

At the end of Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve Rogers’ body is lost in the Arctic but Howard Stark manages to recover the Tesseract, effectively bringing it under the control of S.H.I.E.L.D. And while we see the secretive organization testing the artifact, effectively kicking the events of Marvel’s The Avengers into gear, they apparently lost the device once again during that time period.

We learn in Captain Marvel that the object housing the Space Stone was actually being used for experimentation at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S., predating the attempted weaponization in the from the first Avengers movie. The object is used to create energy for an experimental light speed engine, which is what the Skrulls are looking for in the new movie.

There are a lot more spoilers to this plot that we won’t get into here, so we’ll focus on the surprising addition of the Tesseract to Captain Marvel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been teasing Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. and its experiments with the Tesseract over the years, and producer Kevin Feige confirmed the importance of those references in Captain Marvel.

“P.E.G.A.S.U.S. was name dropped … in Iron Man 2, then it’s also at the top of Avengers 1,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “And it was early on tying her into that early MCU. What do we know about the period of the MCU in the years before Iron Man? Well, the Tesseract and P.E.G.A.S.U.S. were part of it. And then also you’re seeing another side of that same facility was interesting.”

It remains to be seen if more untold stories of the Space Stone will emerge in the coming years, but don’t be surprised if we get more in the future.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

