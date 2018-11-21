Captain Marvel Writer Reveals Spider-Woman, Echo, and Hazmat’s New Costumes

Captain Marvel will be adopting a new look for a trip to the apocalypse, and now we’ve got a look at the rest of her team’s new looks as well.

Yesterday it was revealed that Captain Marvel will be caught in an apocalyptic wasteland version of Roosevelt Island thanks to the villain Mahkizmo, which will cut her off from her fellow Avengers. The good news is she will still have some help in the form of her best friend Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), Hazmat, and Echo, and writer Kelly Thompson revealed more of Carmen Carnero’s costume redesigns on social media.

In addition to Captain Marvel’s new look, we get a look at Spider-Woman’s new costume, which features a cut and shorter version of her red jacket along with some makeshift armor on the legs and arms and extra armor on the shoulders, back, and kneepads. She’s also sporting a Spider tattoo on her face and a ponytail to complete the look.

Since the solicit is now out for #CaptainMarvel #2 we thought we’d give you a sneak peek at all of @CarmenCarnero‘s incredible new designs for our first arc. Prepare yourselves for not just apocalyptic Carol but also… #SpiderWoman #Hazmat & #Echo! pic.twitter.com/hDgcqw6VLr — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) November 20, 2018

Next, we have Hazmat, who is wearing a fur-lined coat with a yellow suit and a hood and mask and her battery on the suit’s back. After that, we have Echo, who almost has a Winter Soldier-esque look with mostly black and silver in the costume. Bulkier boots, another face tattoo, and a long trenchcoat complete the look.

The full description of the issue of the new series can be found below.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by Amanda Conner & Paul Mounts

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

WRAPAROUND Design Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Movie Variant Cover Also Available

REVOLUTION!

The classic Fantastic Four villain MAHKIZMO has taken over Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island and turned it into an apocalyptic wasteland! When CAPTAIN MARVEL ends up trapped there and cut off from the rest of world (including any Avengers-shaped reinforcements!), she’ll need to build her own team out of allies, old and new — SPIDER-WOMAN, HAZMAT, ECHO and a man known only as SOM — in order to start a revolution to free the island’s civilian inhabitants. With that kind of backup, Mahkizmo should be toast — but not everything is what it seems on this island…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

Captain Marvel #2 hits comic stores next February.