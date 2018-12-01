Captain Marvel’s Cat Has A New Name For The Movie

Funko will be going big with Captain Marvel when it hits theaters, and their new wave of POPs, Dorbz, and other items revealed that the movie has renamed a fan favorite character from the comics.

Amidst all of the Carol Danvers POPs, there are a few other characters in the mix, including Nick Fury and Maria Rambeau. There’s also Captain Marvel‘s cat, who is known as Chewie in the comics, and we couldn’t be more delighted she is getting her own POP. Thing is the packaging for Chewie shows she’s been renamed for the big screen, presuming the cat is still female in the movie.

The new name is Goose, most likely due to a Top Gun reference that is made at some point in the movie. That makes sense from a practical perspective, as perhaps she is a stray found at the air force base or something, but it is a bummer that they didn’t just keep the adorable feline’s original name from the books.

What’s still unclear is whether Goose (that still feels weird) will still have the alien characteristics she had in the comics. In the books, Chewie is actually part of an alien species that adopts the likeness of cats, but in reality, they are called Flerken. We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up making it into Goose’s history.

You can find the Captain Marvel list of POPs below.

• Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 (w/ Chase figure)

• Captain Marvel Vers Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Captain Marvel Nick Fury Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

• Captain Marvel Yon-Rogg Pop! Vinyl Figure #429

• Captain Marvel Talos Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Motorcycle Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #57

• Captain Marvel Unmasked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Masked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Pop! Pen Display Case

There will also be exclusive variants at a variety of retailers, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.