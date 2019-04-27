Captain Marvel’s New Endgame Costume Is An Homage To A Classic Marvel Character

Avengers: Endgame featured plenty of homages to classic moments from both the MCU and the comics, but it also snuck in a few lesser-known references to Marvel characters, and one can be found in Captain Marvel‘s new Endgame costume. The character isn’t a household name to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s a favorite of those who love the cosmic side of the comics, especially those who loved Guardians of the Galaxy and the Marvel Comics event Annihilation. Big spoilers are here from this point on, so if you dn[‘t want to be spoiled you should turn away now.

In Endgame there’s a significant time jump of 5 years, and when we come back to Avengers HQ we see Black Widow meeting with heroes from around the globe, a group that includes Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, Okoye, and War Machine. Captain Marvel is sporting a completely new look at this time, which includes her trademark short blonde hair, but you will also notice a new costume.

She’s seen through a hologram so some of the finer details are harder to make out, but you can tell this is not the suit we see her in during the opening moments of Endgame. That suit featured larger gold accents but was mostly just like her solo film costume. This one still incorporates the red and blue but is rearranged and bears a much closer look to Phyla-Vell’s costume during her Quasar days.

The suit features more red and blue towards the shoulders with gold accents and bears a heavy resemblance to this Phyla-Vell suit. She didn’t have the cloak or hood, but the core costume is quite similar, and like the Mar-Vell and Ms. Marvel suits homaged in Captain Marvel, the reference is very much appreciated by longtime Marvel fans.

For those unfamiliar, Phyla-Vell was created by Peter David and Paul Azaceta in 2004 and is actually a clone of Mar-Vell (like her brother Genis-Vell) and Elysius of Titan. While she has ties to the Captain Marvel saga, she really picked up speed after Annihilation, where she helped the resistance (led by Nova) against Annihilus, and became Quasar after the Quantum Bands chose her to wield them. She would later join the Guardians of the Galaxy for a bit, and after that would become the villain known as Martyr, with perhaps one of the coolest costume designs around.

Who knows, maybe that will be Cap’s next homage. If that’s the case, we wouldn’t even be mad about it.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

