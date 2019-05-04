Chris Evans Calls His Fellow Avengers: Endgame Co-Star Chrises Losers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a smorgasbord of Chrises at its disposal, and each one has their own set of unique skills and traits they bring to the franchise. You might imagine that the Chris that plays Captain America, Chris Evans, would excel at being a leader and being responsible, and according to the Russo Brothers that is very much the case. That said, Evans wouldn’t mind the titles some of the other Chrises get, and in a self-deprecating way, he’s calling the rest of them losers.

It started when Evans shared the Russo Brothers’ interview with GMA about when spoilers can be talked about publically. Evans asked if that new Monday date meant he could start sharing set videos, and the Russos responded “Yes. Btw, did we ever tell you that you’re the most responsible of the Chrises?”

Those Chrises include Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), and while he isn’t in the MCU many throw Chris Pine in that mix too, who plays Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman franchise. Evans is fine with being the most responsible of the group and calls the others Losers for not having that prestigious title.

Which is obviously WAY cooler than being the most handsome, funny, or talented. Take note, other Chrises. Losers. https://t.co/vG0JGheowM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 3, 2019

Yeah, take being called handsome, funny, and talented other Chrises! If you think about it, that is the most Captain Americadiss ever, right? Also, it’s funny because Evans also starred in the adaptation of Losers before his MCU days, which he was also great in.

Regardless of which Chris you like, we can all agree that we wouldn’t want an MCU (or DC Movie Universe) without them.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

