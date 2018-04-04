‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Pays Tribute to Young ‘Avengers’ Fan Who Passed Away From Cancer’

Actor Chris Evans continues to embody the Captain America legacy both on and off screen. In his latest act of Captain America-style valor, the actor took to Twitter to both mourn and pay tribute to a young Marvel fan who recently lost his battle with cancer:

Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen. He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian. https://t.co/9vcPm2wY3c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 3, 2018

“Agent Damon is Down!” (Line from Avengers) Damon would love❤️ it. Damon lost his battle with Cancer at 11:26am. Thank you for the Love, prayers & support everyone! @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo @Renner4Real Damon was the TRUE embodiment of Captain America @JumoHealth @cooperbarnes pic.twitter.com/iOCwYLLOqU — Brian A. Billeck (@happy2badad) April 3, 2018

Heartbroken to hear this. There’s nothing sensible I can say to comfort you but please know that Damon found his way deep into our hearts and he will always be there. #TeamDamon — Chris Evans Forum 🎬 (@ChrisEvans4rum) April 3, 2018

This is, at once, truly a heartbreaking, and heart-swelling exchange. Obviously the loss of such young life, to such a horrible disease, is tragic. Like Evans and so many other well-wishers, we extend our condolences ot the entire Billeck family in their time of mourning.

…And yet, in the midst of such deep sadness, Chris Evans‘ words – and more importantly, his charitable actions, show how far the actor has come. From originally being skeptical and reserved about taking on the role of Cap in the MCU, to truly embodying the hero’s ideals in real life, Evans has embraced the responsibility of being a superhero icon like few others in his position have.

If you don’t believe it, Evans also lent his support to another young fan who also recently passed away due to illness, and has been making special visits to sick children for years since taking out the captain America role. He’s not been the only Marvel actor to show such an altruistic side, with actors like Robert Downey Jr., Christ Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and others, all lending their support and time to those in need.

In the case of Evans: his all-American heroism is just one reason why fans are getting such big chills from the Avengers: Infinity War pivotal moment of Captain Americafacing down Thanos.

