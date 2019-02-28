Chris Evans’ Oscars Photo With Captain America Shield Added Goes Viral

Chris Evans may be the closest this world will ever get to an actual Captain America. After playing the superhero for nearly a decade, the star proved he’s learned a few things from Steve Rogers, and fans are taking Evans’ latest chivalrous moment to the next level.

After all, there is only one thing Evans was missing last night at The Academy Awards, and it has to do with a hero’s famous shield.

For those out of the loop, Evans made headlines last night for his gentlemanly manners at the 2019 Oscars. The actor stepped out from his seat to escort Regina King up the stars after the actress won Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. The moment went viral on social media, and it didn’t take long before one fan photoshopped Evans’ moment with some Captain America flair.

Love seeing Captain America out there doing his thing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1f48ogd9ux — The Big Picture (@TheBigPic) February 25, 2019

“Love seeing Captain America out there doing his thing,” The Big Pic wrote on Twitter before sharing a now-viral edit of Evans. As you can see above, the actor is seen wearing his perfectly tailored crushed velvet suit, but both of his hands are occupied now. One is offered out to King as the actress navigates the ceremony’s stage stairs in a flowing white dress. As for the other, well — it is carrying a famous shield made out of the finest vibranium.

This viral moment has made the Internet more enamored with Evans than before, but this is not the first time the actor has shown off his chivalrous side. Back in 2015, the Captain America star was applauded when he helped actress Betty White to the stage at the 2015 People’s Choice Awards. The pair’s sweet encounter had social media in a fit, and it seems Evans hasn’t lost a bit of his charm in the four years since.

After helping King to the stage, Evans took to the spotlight himself later on in the program. The actor presented the award for Best Production Design alongside Jennifer Lopez, and it was there Black Panther took home a historic award for Marvel Studios. Evans was seen celebrating the win as Lopez read the recipients aloud, so it looks like Captain Americais as much of a team player as ever these days.

So, do you think Evans made Cap proud last night? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

