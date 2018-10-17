Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Captain America Suit

Captain America Chris Evans has worn many a costume during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is one that sticks out more than the others.

Well, two actually, but one of them is for a not so great reason. Evans appeared alongside Karen Gillan and Lee Pace at the ACE Comic Convention, and during the Q&A he was asked about which Captain Americalook was his favorite. It turns out there is a very clear winner and one clear loser.

“I was really partial to the Winter Soldier Cap suit,” Evans said. “I just like that it was kind of that all-navy number. To me, it just…we called it the stealth suit. I don’t know if that’s made it out of what we would say on set, but yeah, the stealth suit to me was just cool, but you know, I’ve loved many suits…maybe not the first Avengers (laughs), maybe not that suit, but the other suits were great.”

The suit Cap wore in the original Avengers movie was quite something at the time, but over the course of several movies it has continued to be refined and tweaked, and the looks of more recent films far exceed that one. In fact, many prefer his World War II-era suit in Captain America: The First Avenger to his suit in Avengers, and it seems even Evans agrees.

Avengers 4 is likely to be his final Marvel movie, where he’ll be getting a newer version os his suit once more. There’s plenty of things Evans will miss about the role, but the people he interacts with while playing the role will have the most impact on him.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out when Avengers 4 hits next year.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.