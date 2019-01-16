Robert Downey Jr. Shares Disney Meme With Chris Evans as His Prince Charming

It’s been years since Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have properly shared the screen in a Marvel movie, but a new meme reunites the pair in a pretty amusing way.

Earlier this week, Downey shared a meme of photos of himself and Evans, in which their outfits happen to match up with the costumes for Disney’s Snow White and Prince Charming. After the meme garnered quite a lot of attention from Marvel fans, Evans responded rather hilariously, joking that he turned the series of photos into his new screensaver and headshot.

Well I don’t know how you keep nailing these, but thank you for my new screensaver. And headshot. How do I make this my ringtone? //t.co/eXGKmUyLiN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 15, 2019

Downey and Evans’ characters famously faced off in Captain America: Civil War, an event that ultimately led to them still not really interacting in Avengers: Infinity War. While it’s unclear if the same will be said for Avengers: Endgame, it’s clear that a reunion between the two characters would have some interesting ramifications.

“What’s interesting about these characters is that they’re all heroes,” co-director Joe Russo explained during the film’s commentary track. “And that, irrespective of the events of Civil War and the fact that they caused physical damage to Rhodey, when aliens show up with the intent to destroy the Earth, he does not hesitate, as a hero, to invite in other heroes who can help him defend the planet. And I think it will be a much different situation if Tony were here. If Tony and Steve had to see each other for the first time, it would be much more complicated.”

“Tony’s too intelligent and has too big of an ego to be a stooge to the government,” Russo noted. “He will take whatever by-product came out of Civil War and use it to his own advantage and to keep the Avengers alive in a way that he feels like is less the compromise, the better for him. So, I think he has not been actively pursuing bringing Steve Rogers and Natasha and Sam and Wanda to justice. He has in fact been turning the other way. “

