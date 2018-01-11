Chris Hemsworth Reacts To ‘Avengers’ 3 And 4 Possibly Being The End

Big things are expected from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, and it could very well be the end for some of the longest tenured Marvel cinematic heroes.

That list possibly includes Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, who has been featured in 5 films thus far. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Hemsworth revealed that he had just wrapped on Avengers 4, and it seems to have hit him that he might not see some of his costars on set anymore.

“Yeah we shot most of last year in Atlanta back to back and it was a long long shoot,” Hemsworth said. “The first time I stop looking at the green tennis ball that represents the Hulk. The last couple of months it just felt like you wanted to get to the end and all of us were like ‘how many more days are left, how many more days’, and this last week I was sitting there and as they wrapped me all of a sudden it kind of hit me like ‘oh wait a second. I didn’t soak this up enough. I didn’t kind of make the most of it, I didn’t say goodbye to everyone or whatever because we’ve been doing this for seven years or something now and it’s been a pleasure.”

As fans move towards the end of Phase 3, Marvel Chief Kevin Feige wants fans to know they are getting something truly different with Infinity War and Avengers 4. Marvel will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

“There will be two distinct periods,” Feige said. “Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

That’s a tall order, especially with everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already tackled. Thing is, if anyone can make it happen, it’s Marvel Studios, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #1 spot. You can submit your vote for the film here.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to land in theaters on May 4, 2018.