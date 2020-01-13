Chris Pratt Celebrates Seahawks Playoff Game as the 12th Man

It’s a big day for Seattle Seahawks fans today as the team has the chance to secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game if they beat the Green Bay Packers and when it comes to fans cheering for the Seahawks, the team can count at least one superhero in their corner. Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt is a big fan of the NFL team and to show support for his team’s efforts on the road to the Super Bowl, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself rocking a 12th Man jersey and reflecting on the time he got to raise the 12th Man flag at CenturyLink Field in 2017.

“Raising the 12th man flag is a memory I’ll never forget,” Pratt wrote. “The electrifying crowd, the energy at century link, the fact that I used Just For Men beard dye on my eyebrows and left it on for a too long and looked like Groucho Marx, all of it. Unforgettable. I have faith in my Seahawks today!”

Pratt is well-known to be a big Seahawks fan, and this is far from the first time he’s taken to social media to share his love for the team. Ahead of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, Pratt made a bit of a superhero wager with fellow MCU star, Captain America actor Chris Evans who just so happens to be a big New England Patriots fan. In that bet, the loser had to wear their costume and the jersey of the rival team while visiting a children’s hospital. If you remember your Super Bowl history, the Patriots ended up winning that one due to a last-minute interception at the goal line meaning that Pratt had to dress up as Star-Lord while wearing a Tom Brady jersey while paying a visit to Boston-based Christopher’s Haven.

Pratt was later joined by Evans as Captain America for a visit to Seattle Children’s hospital as well.

When it comes to Pratt’s excitement for today’s game, there doesn’t appear to be any wagers involved, just pure excitement for the Seahawks’ face-off with the Packers. Pratt made sure to tag quite a few celebrities, including Joel McHale, Ryan Reynolds, Rainn Wilson, Garrett Dillahunt and more to spread the excitement about today’s playoff matchup.

Are you excited for the Seahawks-Packers game? What did you think of Pratt’s throwback photo? Let us know in the comments below.