Clark Gregg Explains Why He Was Absent From The Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Photoshoot

Marvel celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a massive photo shoot, but there was one conspicuous absence.

That would be Phil Coulson himself, Clark Gregg. Gregg portrayed the fan favorite role in the original MCU films until he met his demise in Avengers, but has since moved on to lead the cast of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Turns out that show is also why he missed the big event.

“So sad I couldn’t make this shoot. Honored to be part of MCU. I was proudly repping #agentsofSHIELD at #MadisonSquareGarden for @NY_Comic_Con @Marvel.”

So sad I couldn’t make this shoot. Honored to be part of MCU. I was proudly repping #agentsofSHIELD at #MadisonSquareGarden for @NY_Comic_Con @Marvel pic.twitter.com/1TtNtyRbIC — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) February 8, 2018

Gregg shared a photo of himself alongside SHIELD actors Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, and Mallory Jansen. Despite not being at the big photo shoot, they seemed pretty happy with their surroundings.

As for the 10th-anniversary photo shoot, Marvel Studios brought all of its stars together into one place for a class photo, featuring 79 actors in total. That included stars like Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and more, including Stan Lee.

“It’s a little bit like being drafted to a sports team that has a legacy of championship banners,” Pratt said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige toasted all the actors to what they’ve accomplished and looks forward to 10 more years of epic movies.

First up this year for Marvel is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16. Next is Avengers: Infinity War, which hits on May 4th, and that is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits on July 6th. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.